SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,643.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.59% of SunLink Health Systems worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSY stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading hours on Friday. 5,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,756. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

