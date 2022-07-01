SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $650.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $875.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $692.00 to $534.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $693.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $394.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $374.99 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

