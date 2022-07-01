SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Shares Up 0.2%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 293,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 107,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $6,457,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 271,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.