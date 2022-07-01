Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 609.4 days.

Shares of SWDBF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

