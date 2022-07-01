Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,000 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 2,428,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 609.4 days.
Shares of SWDBF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $12.75. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.