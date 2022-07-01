Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYM. Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of SYM opened at $10.97 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

