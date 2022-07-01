Talanx (ETR:TLX) Shares Down 0.2%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €35.60 ($37.87) and last traded at €36.32 ($38.64). 81,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.38 ($38.70).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.90 ($53.09) price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.00.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

