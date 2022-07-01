Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 42,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 165,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

TLIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,757.88% and a negative return on equity of 66.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 256,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talis Biomedical by 17.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Talis Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.