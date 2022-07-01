Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $52,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 64.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Target by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 129,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.27. The stock had a trading volume of 55,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,041. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.14. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

