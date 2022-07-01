TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.15-11.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.57.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 1,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $88.61 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

