TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.04

Jul 1st, 2022

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKYGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 25601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

