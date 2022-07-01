TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.04

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 25601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.15.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

