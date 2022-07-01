Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
TISI stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.
Team Company Profile (Get Rating)
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
