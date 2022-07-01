Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

TISI stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.84. Team has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team by 83.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.