Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 650 at Berenberg Bank

Jul 1st, 2022

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 650 ($7.97) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Team17 Group stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Team17 Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

