Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.33

Shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.33 and last traded at $52.45, with a volume of 60271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Techtronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

About Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY)

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

