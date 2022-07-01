Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $18.75. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 280,829 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $594.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.