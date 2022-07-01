Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.59

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.59 and traded as high as $18.75. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 280,829 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $594.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 16.58 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
