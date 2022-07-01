Telsey Advisory Group Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

