Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Up 6%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 160,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,449,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

