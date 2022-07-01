Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TRNO opened at $55.73 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.80%.

In other news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 211.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

