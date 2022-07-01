Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 8.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.45. The stock has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

