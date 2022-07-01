Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of TXN opened at $153.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $173.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $149.10 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

