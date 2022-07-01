The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $290,333,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $184,428,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after buying an additional 944,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

