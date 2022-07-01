The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.81

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.81 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 136897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKGFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,925.00.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.