The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Shares Up 3.1%

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 83.60 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.01). 25,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 114,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($0.98).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The firm has a market cap of £86.33 million and a P/E ratio of -28.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.

In other The City Pub Group news, insider Richard Prickett acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($49,687.15). Also, insider Toby Smith acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($69,193.96).

About The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.