The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GGZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 8,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

