The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GGZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 8,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,324. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $17.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%.
The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
