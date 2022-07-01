The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of MXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.34. 2,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The Mexico Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $16.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.
The Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
