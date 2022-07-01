The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $47.23 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

