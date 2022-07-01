The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.72

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.72 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 1009073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.54 ($0.55).

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.