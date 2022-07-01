The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.72

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.72 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 45.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 1009073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.54 ($0.55).
A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.10) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.32).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
