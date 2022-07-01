The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 397,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Star Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

