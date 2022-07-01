TheStreet Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clarus to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $18.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

