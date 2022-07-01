TheStreet Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $502.50.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA opened at $293.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.08. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $287.93 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.