Thor Mining (LON:THR) Trading Down 4.8%

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,931,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,254,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, uranium, vanadium, gold, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Molyhil tungsten-molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; the Pilot Mountain tungsten project situated in Nevada; and the Ragged Range project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

