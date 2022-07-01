Thor Mining (LON:THR) Trading Down 4.8%

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 1,931,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,254,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.
Thor Mining Company Profile (LON:THR)
