Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Danske upgraded Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Thule Group AB (publ) stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

