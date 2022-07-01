Tierion (TNT) 1-Day Volume Tops $48,568.00

Tierion (TNT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded flat against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

