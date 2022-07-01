Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,500 shares, a decline of 47.2% from the May 31st total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,825.0 days.
Shares of Tokuyama stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.
About Tokuyama (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokuyama (TKYMF)
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.