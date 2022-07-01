Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the May 31st total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $6.75.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
