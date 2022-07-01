TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TOMZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 48,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,053. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.34.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

