TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 31st total of 105,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
TOMZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 48,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,053. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.34.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
