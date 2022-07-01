Toncoin Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $2.91 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00005882 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00187031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.81 or 0.00595734 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00082472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

