Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.37. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 544,521 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOPS Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Top Ships worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

