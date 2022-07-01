Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,655 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 107,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 23,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $218.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

