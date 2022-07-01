Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 74,971 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.1% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

