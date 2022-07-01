Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 2.9% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,065,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,112,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.19 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87.

