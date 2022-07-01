Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMF opened at $56.46 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

