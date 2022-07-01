Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCEB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.62. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

