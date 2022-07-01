Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $66.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.33. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85.

