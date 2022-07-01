Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 994 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after buying an additional 321,696 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,889,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $197.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

