Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,116.8 days.
Tosoh stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Tosoh has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.
Tosoh Company Profile (Get Rating)
