Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the May 31st total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,116.8 days.

Tosoh stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Tosoh has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $19.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

