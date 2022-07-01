Traders Purchase High Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

