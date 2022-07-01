Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,585,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.