Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the May 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,150,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,585,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

