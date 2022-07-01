Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 33,665 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,208,000 after buying an additional 287,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,821,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $49.06 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

