Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 3,228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.46 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

