Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 363 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in American Tower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($313.83) to €284.00 ($302.13) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.07.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $255.59 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average is $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

